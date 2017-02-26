U.S. Soldiers with the 742nd Support Maintenance Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, stand in formation during a deployment ceremony held at Eagle Aviation in Columbia South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 140 Soldiers from the unit will be mobilized for approximately a year to support Operation Atlantic Resolve and U.S. Army Europe. The unit will provide maintenance and repair capabilities of vehicles, electronics, and small arms weapons while assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade in eastern Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato)

Date Taken: 02.26.2017
Date Posted: 02.26.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, S.C. National Guard maintenance unit deploys to support Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Tashera Pravato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.