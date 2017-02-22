Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program experiences Cobra Gold

Students and staff from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program, along with their Thai counterparts participated in jungle survival training at Camp Banchan Krem, Feb. 22. The training was part of the annual multi-national military exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in the Kingdom of Thailand. The Young Alaka'i Leader Development Program targets top-performing, company-grade officers, warrant officers and non-commissioned officers at the joint and multi-national level. The program sponsored the students travel to Thailand to stimulate strategic level thinking through immersion in USPACOM regional principles of international rules, bi-and multi-lateral partnerships, presence, and unity of effort. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Nancy J. Lewis)

