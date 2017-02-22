Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17

Senior Chief Pedro Lopez attempts to make fire in jungle survival training at Camp Banchan Krem, Feb. 22. The training was part of the annual multi-national military exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in the Kingdom of Thailand. Lopez is among the top performing company grade leaders from all services across the Pacific region participating in the exercise as part of the Young Alaka'i (YA) Leader Development Program hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. Targeting top-performing, company-grade officers, warrant officers and non-commissioned officers at the joint and multi-national level, the program sponsored the students’ travel to Thailand to stimulate strategic level thinking through immersion in USPACOM regional principles of international rules, bi and multi-lateral partnerships, presence, and unity of effort. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Nancy J. Lewis)

