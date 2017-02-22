(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17 [Image 2 of 3]

    Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17

    THAILAND

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior Chief Pedro Lopez attempts to make fire in jungle survival training at Camp Banchan Krem, Feb. 22. The training was part of the annual multi-national military exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in the Kingdom of Thailand. Lopez is among the top performing company grade leaders from all services across the Pacific region participating in the exercise as part of the Young Alaka'i (YA) Leader Development Program hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. Targeting top-performing, company-grade officers, warrant officers and non-commissioned officers at the joint and multi-national level, the program sponsored the students’ travel to Thailand to stimulate strategic level thinking through immersion in USPACOM regional principles of international rules, bi and multi-lateral partnerships, presence, and unity of effort. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Nancy J. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3190186
    VIRIN: 170222-A-LK473-002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 433.66 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program experiences Cobra Gold
    Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17
    Young Alaka’i Leadership Development Program expereinces Cobra Gold 17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    leadership
    USARPAC
    Cobra Gold
    leadership development
    Young Alaka'i

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT