Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conduct maintenance on life boat brackets while moored at their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2016. The Douglas Munro is a 378-foot high endurance cutter with approximately 160 crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:47
|Photo ID:
|3188055
|VIRIN:
|170223-G-MV622-1001
|Resolution:
|2803x4200
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
