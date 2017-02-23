(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 1 of 2]

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conduct maintenance on life boat brackets while moored at their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2016. The Douglas Munro is a 378-foot high endurance cutter with approximately 160 crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:47
    Photo ID: 3188055
    VIRIN: 170223-G-MV622-1001
    Resolution: 2803x4200
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro
    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    378
    thursday
    high endurance cutter
    week in the life
    munro
    douglas munro
    week in the life 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT