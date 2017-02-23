Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro

Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conduct maintenance on life boat brackets while moored at their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2016. The Douglas Munro is a 378-foot high endurance cutter with approximately 160 crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson.

