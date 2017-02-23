(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 2 of 2]

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    A crewmember from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro carries trash off the ship while moored at the crew's homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2017. The crew participates in 'sweepers' at the end of each work day to maintain cleanliness and order about the ship. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:47
    Photo ID: 3188054
    VIRIN: 170223-G-MV622-1002
    Resolution: 4200x2803
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro
    Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro

    TAGS

    sweepers
    week in the life
    munro
    douglas munro
    week in the life 2017

