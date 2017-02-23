A crewmember from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro carries trash off the ship while moored at the crew's homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2017. The crew participates in 'sweepers' at the end of each work day to maintain cleanliness and order about the ship. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:47
|Photo ID:
|3188054
|VIRIN:
|170223-G-MV622-1002
|Resolution:
|4200x2803
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Week in the life 2017: Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
