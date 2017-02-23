U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Claus Peris, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, counts push-ups for a Tech. Sgt. Crystal Howard during the Chief’s Group push-up and sit-up challenge at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. The event’s purpose was to raise money to support Travis Airmen by getting pledges and donations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 17:41 Photo ID: 3187992 VIRIN: 170223-F-LI975-0458 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.88 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis Chief's Group Challenge [Image 1 of 19], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.