(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis Chief's Group Challenge [Image 4 of 19]

    Travis Chief's Group Challenge

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Claus Peris, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, counts push-ups for a Tech. Sgt. Crystal Howard during the Chief’s Group push-up and sit-up challenge at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. The event’s purpose was to raise money to support Travis Airmen by getting pledges and donations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 17:41
    Photo ID: 3187992
    VIRIN: 170223-F-LI975-0458
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Chief's Group Challenge [Image 1 of 19], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge
    Travis Chief's Group Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fundraiser
    Push-up
    air mobility command
    Sit-up
    travis
    air force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    usaf
    60 AMW
    Chief's Group
    60 AMW/PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT