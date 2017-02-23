Members from 60th Security Forces Squadron,Travis Air Force Base, Calif., check in for the Chief’s Group push-up and sit-up challenge, Feb. 23, 2017. The event’s purpose was to raise money to support Travis Airmen by getting pledges and donations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 17:41
|Photo ID:
|3187968
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-LI975-0159
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis Chief's Group Challenge [Image 1 of 19], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
