    1st MSC Hosts Second Annual DSCA Seminar [Image 2 of 3]

    1st MSC Hosts Second Annual DSCA Seminar

    PUERTO RICO

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Martinez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Col. Scott Heintzelman, Defense Coordinating Officer (DCO) for FEMA Region II, briefs on the DCO role and responsibilities during the two-day DSCA seminar and workshop for all command teams from the 1st MSC and Non-Organic units, on Fort Buchanan, 22-23 February.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 17:44
    Photo ID: 3187976
    VIRIN: 170222-A-AB123-003
    Resolution: 1599x1066
    Size: 169.57 KB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MSC Hosts Second Annual DSCA Seminar [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Puerto Rico
    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    DSCA
    IRA
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    1st Mission Support Command
    NDAA
    Immediate Response Authority
    Brig. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende
    Senior Responsible Officer
    Todd Liebeg
    Master Sgt. Shela Rivers
    1st Sgt. Daniel Cardona
    Capt. Marcelo Cedeno

