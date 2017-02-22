Brig. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende, commanding general for 1st Mission Support Command (MSC), gives opening remarks during the two-day DSCA seminar and workshop for all command teams from the 1st MSC and Non-Organic units, on Fort Buchanan, 22-23 February.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 17:44 Photo ID: 3187973 VIRIN: 170222-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 1599x1066 Size: 123.12 KB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MSC Hosts Second Annual DSCA Seminar [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.