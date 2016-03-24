Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Jones, damage controlman, simulates a practice run before going into the U.S Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School, E.F. Bullene CBRN Defense Training Facility to test live nerve agents March 24.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3187812
|VIRIN:
|160324-A-EX989-706
|Resolution:
|1750x1250
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy, Coast Guard test their nerves [Image 1 of 4], by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Navy, Coast Guard test their nerves
LEAVE A COMMENT