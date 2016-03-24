(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy, Coast Guard test their nerves

    Navy, Coast Guard test their nerves

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2016

    Photo by Stephen Standifird 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Coast Guard Reserve Lt. Douglas Dresnek, force protection and CBRN-E officer, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 out of San Francisco, California ensures his protection mask fits before stepping into the U.S Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School, E.F. Bullene CBRN Defense Training Facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017
    Photo ID: 3187811
    VIRIN: 160324-A-EX989-664
    Resolution: 1750x1250
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Coast Guard test their nerves [Image 1 of 4], by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FLW

