Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, swears Auxiliarist David L. Brubaker in as the 31st Commodore of the 17th District Auxiliary during the Change of Watch ceremony at the District 17 Auxiliary Awards Banquet in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2017. Brubaker has operated the Auxiliary facility Kindred Spirit in the Gulf of Alaska in Prince Willam Sound for the last 19 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3187775
|VIRIN:
|170219-G-LB304-1244
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
17th District Auxiliary selects new commodore
LEAVE A COMMENT