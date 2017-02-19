(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 1 of 2]

    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, swears Auxiliarist David L. Brubaker in as the 31st Commodore of the 17th District Auxiliary during the Change of Watch ceremony at the District 17 Auxiliary Awards Banquet in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2017. Brubaker has operated the Auxiliary facility Kindred Spirit in the Gulf of Alaska in Prince Willam Sound for the last 19 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:45
    Photo ID: 3187775
    VIRIN: 170219-G-LB304-1244
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore
    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    17th District Auxiliary selects new commodore

    TAGS

    Anchorage
    Brubaker
    17th Coast Guard District
    D17 Auxiliary
    31st Commodore

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT