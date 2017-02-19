Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, swears Auxiliarist David L. Brubaker in as the 31st Commodore of the 17th District Auxiliary during the Change of Watch ceremony at the District 17 Auxiliary Awards Banquet in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2017. Brubaker has operated the Auxiliary facility Kindred Spirit in the Gulf of Alaska in Prince Willam Sound for the last 19 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:45 Photo ID: 3187775 VIRIN: 170219-G-LB304-1244 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 6.95 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.