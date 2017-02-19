D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore

Auxiliarist David L. Brubaker gives a presentation on the Strategic Plan Initiative during a conference of workshops and training for members of the 17 District Coast Guard Auxiliary in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2017. Brubaker was selected as the 31st Commodore during the District 17 Auxiliary Awards Banquet on the evening of Feb. 19, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

