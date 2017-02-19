(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 2 of 2]

    D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Auxiliarist David L. Brubaker gives a presentation on the Strategic Plan Initiative during a conference of workshops and training for members of the 17 District Coast Guard Auxiliary in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2017. Brubaker was selected as the 31st Commodore during the District 17 Auxiliary Awards Banquet on the evening of Feb. 19, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough.

    This work, D17 Auxiliary selects new commodore [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    17th District Auxiliary selects new commodore

