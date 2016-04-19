(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare [Image 1 of 2]

    Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2016

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Participants of this year’s Naval Engineering Education Consortium
    annual event tour the model fabrication shop at Naval Surface Warfare
    Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md., April 19, 2016 (U.S.
    Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:58
    Photo ID: 3187436
    VIRIN: 160419-N-MF696-101
    Resolution: 2048x1356
    Size: 944.4 KB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare [Image 1 of 2], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare
    Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare

    TAGS

    Carderock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT