Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Center Executive Director Don McCormack greets guests at the Naval Engineering Education Consortium annual event held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md., April 19, 2016 (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:58
|Photo ID:
|3187433
|VIRIN:
|160419-N-MF696-017
|Resolution:
|2048x1356
|Size:
|599.74 KB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare [Image 1 of 2], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare
