Date Taken: 04.19.2016 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:58 Photo ID: 3187433 VIRIN: 160419-N-MF696-017 Resolution: 2048x1356 Size: 599.74 KB Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Students, engineers meet to discuss future of naval warfare [Image 1 of 2], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.