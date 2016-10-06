(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock hosts annual robotics competition

    Carderock hosts annual robotics competition

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2016

    Photo by Harry Friedman 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Carderock 2016 LEGO Robotic Competition first-place winners, Forest Edge Robotics
    from Forest Edge Elementary in Reston, Va., pose with Naval Surface Warfare Center,
    Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Rich Blank after the competition in West
    Bethesda, Md., June 10, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Harry Friedman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock hosts annual robotics competition [Image 1 of 2], by Harry Friedman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Carderock hosts annual robotics competition
    Carderock hosts annual robotics competition

    Carderock hosts annual robotics competition

    Carderock

