Carderock hosts annual robotics competition

Kevin Shan (left) and Ali Sheikh, students from this year’s first-place winning team, Forest Edge Robotics from Forest Edge Elementary in Reston, Va., test their robot for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division employee Mina Samaan (Code 7340) during the 2016 Carderock LEGO Robotics Competition in West Bethesda, Md., June 10, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Harry Friedman/Released)

