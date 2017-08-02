NCOs sharpen tactical skills

Sgt. Shawn Miller, left, motor transport operator, 2123rd Transportation Company, Kentucky National Guard, assembles a .50-caliber machine gun during a battalion-level master gunner course Feb. 8, 2017, at the Kinnard Mission Training Complex, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The course, hosted by 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., covered assembly, disassembly, function checks, and maintenance of small arms gunnery and basic range operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield/101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

