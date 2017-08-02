Sgt. Benjamin Rubino, right, motor transport operator, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., watches Sgt. Beatriz Maczynski, left, motor transport operator, 129th CSSB, assemble a .50-caliber machine gun during a battalion-level master gunner course Feb. 8, 2017, at the Kinnard Mission Training Complex, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield/101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
This work, NCOs sharpen tactical skills [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
