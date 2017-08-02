(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCOs sharpen tactical skills [Image 2 of 2]

    NCOs sharpen tactical skills

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Sgt. Benjamin Rubino, right, motor transport operator, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., watches Sgt. Beatriz Maczynski, left, motor transport operator, 129th CSSB, assemble a .50-caliber machine gun during a battalion-level master gunner course Feb. 8, 2017, at the Kinnard Mission Training Complex, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield/101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOs sharpen tactical skills [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky National Guard
    Fort Campbell
    Kentucky
    Tennessee National Guard.
    Soldiers
    Air Assault
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Screaming Eagles
    129th CSSB
    Lifeliners
    master gunner
    KYNG
    TNNG
    101SBDE
    1176th Transportation Company
    101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    Associated Units Pilot Program
    AUPP
    Kinnard Mission Training Complex
    2123rd Transportation Company

