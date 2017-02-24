170224-N-XT039-342 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joseph Duckstein, center, from Garden Valley, Idaho, directs a hose team during an aircraft fire fighting drill in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 01:59
|Photo ID:
|3186380
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-XT039-342
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|856.5 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Air Department Sailors Combat Simulated Fire [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
