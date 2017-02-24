USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Air Department Sailors Combat Simulated Fire

170224-N-XT039-395 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Air department Sailors combat a simulated aircraft fire in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

