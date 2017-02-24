(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Air Department Sailors Combat Simulated Fire [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Air Department Sailors Combat Simulated Fire

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170224-N-XT039-395 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Air department Sailors combat a simulated aircraft fire in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 01:59
    Photo ID: 3186386
    VIRIN: 170224-N-XT039-395
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 787.87 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Air Department Sailors Combat Simulated Fire [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
