SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Military Saves Week runs from Feb. 27 to March 3. The Financial Readiness Program is offering financial counseling, classes and other events to help service members and their families manage their money. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 20:34
|Photo ID:
|3185890
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-TH981-006
|Resolution:
|1584x1052
|Size:
|617.91 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Community encouraged to build wealth, not debt [Image 1 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Community encouraged to build wealth, not debt
LEAVE A COMMENT