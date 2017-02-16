(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Community encouraged to build wealth, not debt [Image 5 of 5]

    Community encouraged to build wealth, not debt

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Staff Sgt. Fabian DeJesus Jr. of Directorate of Emergency Services helps illustrate Military Saves Week for the Hawaii Army Weekly. Military Saves Week runs from Feb. 27 to March 3. The Financial Readiness Program is offering financial counseling, classes and other events to help service members and their families manage their money. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    money
    savings
    Military Saves Week
    Army
    Army Community Service
    ACS

