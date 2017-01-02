(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSWC PCD Conducts MK18 AMCM Test Demonstration [Image 1 of 4]

    NSWC PCD Conducts MK18 AMCM Test Demonstration

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Ronald Newsome 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    PANAMA CITY, Florida - Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division "Dragon Master" air crew, scientists and engineers successfully deploy a Mk-18 underwater unmanned vehicle Feb. 1, 2017 in the waters of St. Andrew Bay in Panama City, Florida. The test flight and deployment demonstration, the first of its kind, took 18 minutes. 160201-N-PB086-001 (Released) U.S. Navy photo by Ron Newsome.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 18:48
    Photo ID: 3185717
    VIRIN: 170201-N-PB086-004
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD Conducts MK18 AMCM Test Demonstration [Image 1 of 4], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NSWC PCD

