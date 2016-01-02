NSWC PCD Conducts MH-60S Deployment, Recovery of MK-18 Mod 2

PANAMA CITY, Florida - Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division "Dragon Master" air crew, scientists and engineers successfully deploy a Mk-18 underwater unmanned vehicle Feb. 1, 2017 in the waters of St. Andrew Bay in Panama City, Florida. The test flight and deployment demonstration, the first of its kind, took 18 minutes. 160201-N-PB086-001 (Released) U.S. Navy photo by Ron Newsome.

