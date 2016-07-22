Date Taken: 07.22.2016 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:54 Photo ID: 3185622 VIRIN: 160722-D-PF703-022 Resolution: 1600x1063 Size: 154.65 KB Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Gen. Kadavy welcomes new graduates to USAWC family [Image 1 of 5], by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.