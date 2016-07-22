(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Kadavy welcomes new graduates to USAWC family

    Lt. Gen. Kadavy welcomes new graduates to USAWC family

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2016

    Photo by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Soon to be graduates to the U.S. Army War College’s Distance Education Program show their enthusiasm at the Class of 2016 graduation ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:54
    Photo ID: 3185621
    VIRIN: 160722-D-PF703-877
    Resolution: 1600x1065
    Size: 233.1 KB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    This work, Lt. Gen. Kadavy welcomes new graduates to USAWC family [Image 1 of 5], by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

