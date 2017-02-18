(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Recon Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Recon Exercise

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michael Garcia 

    76th U.S. Army Reserve Operational Response Command

    An Army Reserve Soldier from the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company uses a multiple gas monitor on a Soldier who has returned from a contaminated shipping container through the decontamination site during joint training exercise with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR), at the Port of Miami on Feb. 18, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3185559
    VIRIN: 170218-A-SU468-001
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 950.38 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Recon Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    TF-76
    329th Chemical Company
    76TH ORC
    Warrior Citizen magazine
    OCAR Public Affairs
    Miami-Dade Fire Department

