An Army Reserve Soldier from the 329th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Company uses a multiple gas monitor on a Soldier who has returned from a contaminated shipping container through the decontamination site during joint training exercise with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR), at the Port of Miami on Feb. 18, 2017 in Miami, Fla. The 329th CBRN Company, from Orlando, Fla., the Army Reserve’s 469th Ground Ambulance Company, from Wichita, Kan., and the Florida National Guard’s Civil Support Team, spent the day training with MDFR firefighters during a sustainment training exercise that combines civil authorities and Defense CBRN Response Force.

Date Taken: 02.18.2017
Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
This work, Joint Recon Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.