    Joint Recon Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Recon Exercise

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michael Garcia 

    76th U.S. Army Reserve Operational Response Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 329th Chemical Company based in Orlando, Fla., dons on his Level A personal protective equipment in preparation for a joint hazard material exercise with the U.S. Army and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3185519
    VIRIN: 170218-A-SU468-001
    Resolution: 5041x3361
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Recon Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    TF-76
    329th Chemical Company
    76TH ORC
    Warrior Citizen magazine
    OCAR Public Affairs
    Miami-Dade Fire Department

