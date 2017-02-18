A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 329th Chemical Company based in Orlando, Fla., dons on his Level A personal protective equipment in preparation for a joint hazard material exercise with the U.S. Army and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017.
This work, Joint Recon Exercise [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
