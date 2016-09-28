(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories

    CARLISLE BARRACKS

    09.28.2016

    Photo by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    German Col. Martin Werneke intently listens to Dr. Holly Mayer discuss the events throughout the encampment at Valley Forge during the International Fellows staff ride to Valley Forge National Historic Park, Sep. 28.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3185539
    VIRIN: 160928-D-AM898-285
    Resolution: 1405x1200
    Size: 154.95 KB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PK
    This work, Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories [Image 1 of 2], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories
    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories

    international fellows
    USAWC
    Valley Forge
    strategic leadership

