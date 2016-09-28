German Col. Martin Werneke intently listens to Dr. Holly Mayer discuss the events throughout the encampment at Valley Forge during the International Fellows staff ride to Valley Forge National Historic Park, Sep. 28.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3185539
|VIRIN:
|160928-D-AM898-285
|Resolution:
|1405x1200
|Size:
|154.95 KB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories [Image 1 of 2], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT