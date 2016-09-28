(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories [Image 2 of 2]

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2016

    Photo by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Col. Rory Crooks and Dr. Holly Mayer speak to International Fellows at Artillery Park in the Valley Forge National Historic Park during their staff ride, Sep. 28

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3185538
    VIRIN: 160928-D-AM898-072
    Resolution: 1600x1024
    Size: 229.17 KB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories [Image 1 of 2], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories
    Valley Forge – Connecting Leadership Theories

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    international fellows
    USAWC
    Valley Forge
    strategic leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT