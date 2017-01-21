Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Ariel DeLeon, front row, left, Sgt. Abe Aste, both with the 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), Staff Sgt. Gregory P. Fancy II, with the 365th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB), 321st Sustainment Brigade, 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Pfc Jessie Sandifer, Sgt. 1st Class Laverne Cohill, Staff Sgt. Christian Hughes and Sgt. Brandon Shaw, all with the 412th Theater Engineer Command; and back row, left, Sgt 1st Class Corey Abel, 412th TEC and Sgt. 1st Class Anita Johnson, 365th CSSB, present arms during a Military Funeral Honors mission at Enon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Lt. Col. Glenn Scott)

