(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve [Image 1 of 6]

    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Ariel DeLeon, front row, left, Sgt. Abe Aste, both with the 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), Staff Sgt. Gregory P. Fancy II, with the 365th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB), 321st Sustainment Brigade, 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Pfc Jessie Sandifer, Sgt. 1st Class Laverne Cohill, Staff Sgt. Christian Hughes and Sgt. Brandon Shaw, all with the 412th Theater Engineer Command; and back row, left, Sgt 1st Class Corey Abel, 412th TEC and Sgt. 1st Class Anita Johnson, 365th CSSB, present arms during a Military Funeral Honors mission at Enon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Lt. Col. Glenn Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:13
    Photo ID: 3185521
    VIRIN: 170121-A-AB123-056
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve
    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve
    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve
    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve
    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve
    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Funeral Honors demonstrates units are ready to serve

    TAGS

    377th Theater Sustainment Command
    Mississippi
    honor guard
    U.S. Army Reserve
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Vicksburg
    United States Army
    United States Army Reserve Command
    pallbearers
    Military Funeral Honors
    Rifle salute
    Warrior Citizen
    casket detail
    Folding of American flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT