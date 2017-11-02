Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Linthicum, 403rd Maintenance Squadron, and retired Army Master Sgt. Herbert Santiagotack stripes onto Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Santiago, 403rd MXS first sergeant, during her promotion ceremony Feb. 11 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:04
|Photo ID:
|3185497
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-VZ090-075
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond the swipe [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond swipe
LEAVE A COMMENT