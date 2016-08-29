(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond the swipe [Image 1 of 28]

    New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond the swipe

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Santiago, 403rd Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, speaks at her promotion ceremony Feb. 11 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3185551
    VIRIN: 170211-F-VZ090-081
    Resolution: 4224x2814
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond the swipe [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond the swipe
    New chief to Citizen Airmen: go beyond swipe

    promotion
    chief
    Air Force Reserve
    chief master sergeant
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

