126th Operations Group conducts toy drive

Members of the 126th Operations Group at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., organize toys to be delivered to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dec. 20, 2016. The 126th Operations Group has conducted a toy drive for three years in a row to support the local hospital.

