    126 Operations Group conducts toy drive

    126 Operations Group conducts toy drive

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Kleiser 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech Sgt. Jameson Liggett, a boom operator with the 126th Operations Group, assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. prepares packages to be delivered to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dec. 20, 2016. The 126th Operations Group has conducted a toy drive for three years in a row to support the local hospital.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3184853
    VIRIN: 161220-Z-AH405-036
    This work, 126 Operations Group conducts toy drive [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    126 Operations Group conducts toy drive
    126th Operations Group conducts toy drive

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    126th Operations Group Supports Children’s Hospital with Toy Drive

    Illinois Air National Guard
    SDDC
    126th Air Refueling Wing
    ILANG
    126 ARW

