Tech Sgt. Jameson Liggett, a boom operator with the 126th Operations Group, assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. prepares packages to be delivered to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dec. 20, 2016. The 126th Operations Group has conducted a toy drive for three years in a row to support the local hospital.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:35
|Photo ID:
|3184853
|VIRIN:
|161220-Z-AH405-036
|Resolution:
|3803x4694
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 126 Operations Group conducts toy drive [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
126th Operations Group Supports Children’s Hospital with Toy Drive
LEAVE A COMMENT