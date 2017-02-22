U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Tucker, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and a team of Ghanaian dental residents perform a frontal sinus tumor removal during Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-2 at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 22, 2017. MEDRETE 17-2 includes participants from the Ghanaian government, U.S. Army Africa, Brooke Army Medical Center and the North Dakota National Guard. It is the second in a series of medical readiness training exercises that USARAF is scheduled to facilitate in various countries in Africa. The mutually beneficial exercise offers opportunities for the partnered militaries to cooperate on medical specific tasks, share best practices and improve medical treatment processes. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 13:36 Photo ID: 3184688 VIRIN: 170222-A-IO170-044 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American, Ghanaian medical professionals partner to treat patients, hone skills [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Shejal Pulivarti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.