    American, Ghanaian medical professionals partner to treat patients, hone skills [Image 9 of 17]

    American, Ghanaian medical professionals partner to treat patients, hone skills

    GHANA

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti 

    U.S. Army Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Tucker, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and a team of Ghanaian dental residents perform a frontal sinus tumor removal during Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-2 at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 22, 2017. MEDRETE 17-2 includes participants from the Ghanaian government, U.S. Army Africa, Brooke Army Medical Center and the North Dakota National Guard. It is the second in a series of medical readiness training exercises that USARAF is scheduled to facilitate in various countries in Africa. The mutually beneficial exercise offers opportunities for the partnered militaries to cooperate on medical specific tasks, share best practices and improve medical treatment processes. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3184680
    VIRIN: 170222-A-IO170-034
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American, Ghanaian medical professionals partner to treat patients, hone skills [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Shejal Pulivarti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    medical
    U.S. Army Africa
    MEDRETE
    doctors
    exercise
    partnership
    North Dakota National Guard
    Ghana
    training
    Accra
    Medical Readiness Training Exercise
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    USARAF
    #USARAF_MEDRETE17
    Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-2

