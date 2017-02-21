(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Leader's Recon [Image 1 of 5]

    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Leader's Recon

    SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 and Romanian soldiers conduct leader’s recon during Exercise Platinum Eagle in the hills of Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 21, 2017. Platinum Eagle is a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 09:52
    Photo ID: 3184157
    VIRIN: 170221-M-ZH288-493
    Resolution: 3960x1992
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platinum Eagle 17.1: Leader's Recon [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USMC
    Marines
    Black Sea
    USMCFE
    1st Battalion 2nd Marines
    Moyer
    Platinum Eagle
    Smardan Training Area
    Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1

