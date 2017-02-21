Platinum Eagle 17.1: Leader's Recon

U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 and Romanian soldiers conduct leader’s recon during Exercise Platinum Eagle in the hills of Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 21, 2017. Platinum Eagle is a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

