926th Engineer Brigade Hosts Final Planning Conference for Resolute Caste 2017

Maj. Donald Price, 1st Lt. Johnson, and 1st Lt. Temple present Range Tower designs in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania; where they, as the primary representatives of the 926th Engineer Brigade Staff for Resolute Castle 2017, hosted a Final Planning Conference, solidifying the objectives for a multi-national task force operating in Cincu, Romania.

Date Taken: 02.23.2017
Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO