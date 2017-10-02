1st Lt. John Temple and 1st Lt. Cameron Johnson, during the Final Planning Conference hosted from February 8th to February 10th in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romanina, present designs and specifications for projects to be built by a multi-national task force in Cincu, Romania during the initiative Resolute Castle 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 06:46 Photo ID: 3183787 VIRIN: 170210-A-GJ827-543 Resolution: 988x659 Size: 140.84 KB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Hometown: BOCA RATON, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 926th Engineer Brigade Hosts Final Planning Conference for Resolute Caste 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by 1LT Louis Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.