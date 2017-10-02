1st Lt. John Temple and 1st Lt. Cameron Johnson, during the Final Planning Conference hosted from February 8th to February 10th in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romanina, present designs and specifications for projects to be built by a multi-national task force in Cincu, Romania during the initiative Resolute Castle 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 06:46
|Photo ID:
|3183787
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-GJ827-543
|Resolution:
|988x659
|Size:
|140.84 KB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|BOCA RATON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 926th Engineer Brigade Hosts Final Planning Conference for Resolute Caste 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by 1LT Louis Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
926th Engineer Brigade Hosts Final Planning Conference for Resolute Caste 2017
LEAVE A COMMENT