926th Engineer Brigade Hosts Final Planning Conference for Resolute Caste 2017

1st Lt. John Temple and 1st Lt. Cameron Johnson, during the Final Planning Conference hosted from February 8th to February 10th in Mihail Kog─âlniceanu, Romanina, present designs and specifications for projects to be built by a multi-national task force in Cincu, Romania during the initiative Resolute Castle 2017.

