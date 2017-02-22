(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170223-N-RU971-068 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2017) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Edward Orsak, (right), from Cuero, Texas, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dustin Martin, (center), from Texarkana, Ark., serves cake to attendees of a 222nd Supply Corps Birthday celebration in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

