USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs

170223-N-RU971-068 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2017) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Edward Orsak, (right), from Cuero, Texas, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dustin Martin, (center), from Texarkana, Ark., serves cake to attendees of a 222nd Supply Corps Birthday celebration in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

