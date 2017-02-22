170223-N-RU971-020 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2017) Cmdr. George Clark, supply officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), speaks to supply department personnel during a 222nd Supply Corps Birthday celebration in the ship’s hangar bay. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
