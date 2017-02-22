USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation

170222-N-KC128-0047 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 22, 2017) A Sailor stands in formation as Capt. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Squadron One, presents a meritorious unit commendation to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

