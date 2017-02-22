170222-N-KC128-0047 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 22, 2017) A Sailor stands in formation as Capt. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Squadron One, presents a meritorious unit commendation to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 22:08
|Photo ID:
|3182462
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-KC128-0047
|Resolution:
|2048x1213
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation [Image 1 of 7], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
