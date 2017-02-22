(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170222-N-KC128-0082 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 22, 2017) Master Chief Machinist's Mate Dan Kloepfer, USS Texas (SSN 775) chief of the boat, speaks to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas after Capt. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Squadron One, presented them with a meritorious unit commendation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 22:08
    Photo ID: 3182468
    VIRIN: 170222-N-KC128-0082
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation [Image 1 of 7], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Texas Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    USS Texas SSN 775
    comsubpac
    navy
    submarine squadron one
    awards at quarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT