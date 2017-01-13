(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo [Image 1 of 2]

    What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    While not in the field or completing his mission as platoon sergeant, Sgt. Ludwin Portillo, also known as DJ Boom, spends his free time performing and disk jockeying events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:22
    Photo ID: 3182325
    VIRIN: 170113-M-FK786-042
    Resolution: 4224x2816
    Size: 526.5 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    What I've Learned: Ludwin Portillo
    What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo

    What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo

    TAGS

    marine
    music
    dj
    personality feature

