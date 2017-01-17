Regan Mendina-Pellow (standing), education services officer, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, conducts an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test with students at Chino Valley High School, Prescott. Ariz., Jan. 17. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:32
|Photo ID:
|3182319
|VIRIN:
|170117-O-EK137-948
|Resolution:
|1096x820
|Size:
|233.46 KB
|Location:
|PRESCOTT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance
LEAVE A COMMENT