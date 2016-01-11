(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance [Image 1 of 2]

    Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Regan Mendina-Pellow, education services officer, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, poses for a photo in her office, Nov. 16, 2016, battalion headquarters, Phoenix.. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:32
    Photo ID: 3182320
    VIRIN: 161101-O-EK137-086
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance
    Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance

    TAGS

    USAREC
    ASVAB
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT