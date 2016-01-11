Regan Mendina-Pellow, education services officer, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, poses for a photo in her office, Nov. 16, 2016, battalion headquarters, Phoenix.. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:32
|Photo ID:
|3182320
|VIRIN:
|161101-O-EK137-086
|Resolution:
|4512x3000
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Phoenix education officer provides valuable ASVAB assistance
LEAVE A COMMENT