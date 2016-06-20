(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blackhawks landing and taking off [Image 7 of 27]

    Blackhawks landing and taking off

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2016

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The 1-106th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Peoria, IL landing and taking off with multiple blackhawks on Fort McCoy, WI on 20 June 2016. released by Fort McCoy Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:29
    Photo ID: 3182003
    VIRIN: 160620-A-VQ984-036
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhawks landing and taking off [Image 1 of 27], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Blackhawks
    Fort McCoy
    1-106th Assauly Battalion
    IL National Guard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT